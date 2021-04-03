Madhya Pradesh: Sensing the seriousness of the corona situation, 51 containment zones created in state capital

BHOPAL: Fifty-one containment zones were made in the state capital on Saturday. Public movement has been totally prohibited in these containment zones. All the residents of the containment areas will be home-quarantined. The containment zones will be treated as a perimeter and the entry of outsiders will be totally restricted. According to the Centre’s guidelines, if there are more than 5 Covid patients, the area will be made a containment zone and, when the number of patients goes down below 5, containment and quarantine will be lifted.

The CMHO will constitute a rapid response team and medical mobile unit for supervision of the containment areas. Health workers have screening at exit points at containment zones. Frontline workers (FLWs) ward-wise and from the epicenter will provide details to the IDSP nodal officer in a fixed proforma. Zonal officers (ZOs) of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will ensure proper sanitisation in the containment areas. All workers will have to follow the PPE kit protocol while working.

Containment zones have been made even in such VIP areas as RBI Colony, Baghira Apartments, Abhiruchi Parishar, Rachna Nagar, Professors’ Colony, Gitanjali Complex, Akriti Garden, Doctors’ Enclave (Idgah Hills), Paras Heights, Shalimar Garden, Katara Hills, Awadhpuri, Subhash Nagar, Mendori, Shyamla Hills, airport and Lalghati.

Joint collector Rakesh Gupta said, “According to the guidelines of the central government, if patients of a particular area number more than five, it will be containment zone and will remain a containment zone till the number of patients goes down below five. Fifty-one containment zones have been made in the state capital sensing the seriousness of the situation.”