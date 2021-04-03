Madhya Pradesh: Corona spread stays unchecked as government has no record of home isolation patients

BHOPAL: The government does not have any record of patients in home isolation in the state as private pathology labs do not provide the correct data of RT-PCR test results to the government authorities each day. Consequently, patients are taking advantage of it and going in home isolation at their whims.

According to the rules, private pathology labs have to furnish data of the RT-PCR test results on the same day to the government authorities so that the authorities concerned may take an appropriate decision for the treatment of Covid-positive patients. But what is happening is that the patients approach private pathology labs and, after testing Covid-positive, they go into home isolation. This practice is spreading corona in an uncontrolled manner as the government does not have a record of such patients.

If asymptomatic patients go to private hospitals for testing, they will be immediately admitted once they are detected positive, but private pathology labs do not have any facility for hospitalization. Taking advantage of the situation, people are blindly going into home isolation and getting treated at home without consulting doctors. And the situation is fast deteriorating. According to the junior doctors of Hamidia Hospital, it is true that such a practice is on the rise in the state and patients testing positive are not being reflected in the government’s records. So, it is tough for the government to maintain a record of exactly how many patients are in home isolation.

It is time to make the private pathology labs fall in line, or else, the situation will deteriorate even further. They should provide details of patients to the government authorities without fail. But many private pathology laboratories are failing to do so even now.

‘Private labs must follow rules’

"There’s a rule for private pathology labs that they have to furnish the details of RT-PCR test results. The onus lies on the private pathology labs and they are supposed to follow this rule. Otherwise, action will be taken as and when this malpractice comes to the government’s notice, or a complaint is lodged against any private pathology lab. Rules are made for the well-being of the public and the labs must follow them," says Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD, pulmonary medicine, GMC.