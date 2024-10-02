 Madhya Pradesh Sends Team To Rescue Pilgrims Stranded In Nepal Landslides
Madhya Pradesh Sends Team To Rescue Pilgrims Stranded In Nepal Landslides

After being trapped in the floods for three days, relief and happiness was visible on the faces of the pilgrims as they began their journey back.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Pilgrims Stranded In Nepal Begin To Return After Floods & Landslides | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, who were stranded in Nepal due to severe floods and landslides, have started returning home. The state government provided assistance to those stuck in Kathmandu and other affected areas.

A team of officials has been sent to bring back the pilgrims to Madhya Pradesh. After being trapped in the floods for three days, relief and happiness was visible on the faces of the pilgrims as they began their journey back.

Several families from Jabalpur, Rewa, and Dindori were caught in the severe floods and landslides. Once the administration became aware of the situation, immediate help was provided through government coordination.

At 7 Am on Wednesday, a special vehicle was arranged to transport the pilgrims back to Madhya Pradesh. The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for ensuring timely help.

These pilgrims had traveled from Jabalpur, Rewa, and Dindori to visit Nepal's famous Pashupatinath Temple.

What happened in Nepal?

India's neighbouring country Nepal was struck with disastrous floods and landslides on September 26. The death toll on October 1 had reached 215 whereas, 28 people are still said to be missing.

However, the weather started to improve from September 29, bringing releif to the stranded and affect people.

Devotees from Madhya Pradesh were also stuck at the site who started to return to their country (Jabalpur) from Wednesday after MP government extended assistance.

