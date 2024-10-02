MP October 2 Weather Updates: 19 Districts To Witness Light Rains & Thunder Including Indore, Ujjain; Monsoon To Bid Farewell To Gwalior-Chambal First By Oct 10 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is set to bid farewell to Madhya Pradesh in the second week of October. However, bright sunshine is expected in Bhopal, Gwalior, and 35 other districts.

Weather expected on Wednesday

Light Rain and Thunderstorms: Light rain and thunderstorms may occur in the districts of Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Sehore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Bright Sunshine Expected: Bright sunshine is expected in the rest of the districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

As per meteorologists, the Gwalior-Chambal region will be the first to see the retreat of the monsoon between October 5 and 10. Following this, the withdrawal will continue across Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Narmadapuram, and Sagar divisions. However, the state will experience hot weather before the monsoon fully withdraws. By October 20, nights will begin to cool down.

According to the weather department, light rain and thunderstorms could occur in districts such as Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Sehore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat over the next 24 hours. However, Bhopal, Gwalior, and other regions will likely experience sunny weather.

Cyclonic circulations around around Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

This year, the Jabalpur region received the most rainfall in the state. Mandla district recorded over 60.6 inches of rain, while Seoni received 56.8 inches. Other districts like Sheopur, Niwari, and Rajgarh saw over 52 inches of rain. Bhopal, Sagar, Alirajpur, Dindori, and Chhindwara also ranked among the top 10 districts for the highest rainfall.

Dam water levels continue to rise

Despite the decrease in rainfall, water levels in the state's dams and reservoirs continue to rise. On Tuesday, water was still flowing into various dams and reservoirs around Bhopal, such as Kolar, Kaliyasot, Bhadbhada, and Kerwa. Out of the state's approximately 250 dams, around 200 have reached full capacity this season. Several dams, including Bargi, Ban Ganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada, have had their gates opened six to ten times or more during the season.