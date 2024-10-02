 MP Updates: Jabalpur Passengers To Faces Inconvenience As SpiceJet Suspends Flights To Delhi & Mumbai; Additional Coaches In Puri Jodhpur & Lingampalli Trains
MP Updates: Jabalpur Passengers To Faces Inconvenience As SpiceJet Suspends Flights To Delhi & Mumbai; Additional Coaches In Puri Jodhpur & Lingampalli Trains

Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
Jabalpur Passengers To Faces Inconvenience As SpiceJet Suspends Flights To Delhi & Mumbai | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers flying from Jabalpur have been dealt a major blow as SpiceJet has once again halted its flights to Delhi and Mumbai. The airline has withdrawn its operations from Jabalpur’s Dumna Airport.

Previously, SpiceJet operated one flight per week to Mumbai and two flights to Delhi. The suspension is reportedly due to a lack of sufficient passengers on these routes.

Travellers from Jabalpur to Delhi and Mumbai will now face significant inconvenience. However, there is a possibility that the flights may resume once larger aircraft are introduced.

Notably, just a few days ago, the Air Service Struggle Committee had organised a protest demanding the continuation of these flights. While the flights had resumed after the protest, they have now been stopped again.

Additional Coaches In Puri Jodhpur & Lingampalli Trains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the demand, Western Railway has decided to add additional coaches in the city bound 3 trains-Jodhpur, Puri and Lingampalli. According to Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the decision wil facilitate the passengers.

Train No. 14802/14801 Indore- Jodhpur Express will be augmented with additional three Sleeper Class & two General Second Class coaches departing from the city from 4th October upto 3rd  November and in Jodhpur-Indore train from 1st October upto 31st October. Train No. 12465/12466  Indore- Bhagat Ki Kothi Ranthambhor Express will be augmented with additional 3 Sleeper Class & two General Second Class coaches from 2nd October upto 1st  November and in the train Bhagat Ki Kothi-Indore from 3rd October upto 2nd November.

Train No. 20916/20915  Indore- Lingampalli Humsafar Weekly Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier Coach  from 5th October upto 26th October and the Lingampalli-Indore train from 6th October upto 27th October. Train No. 20917/20918  Indore- Puri Humsafar Weekly Express will be augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier Coach  from 1st October upto 29th October and Puri-Indore train from 3rd October upto 31st October.

