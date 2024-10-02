Total Number Of Flights From Indore Devi Ahilybai Airport Will Go To 96 Per Day; Additional Direct Flight For Chennai, Jaipur & Pune

Representation Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the onset of the festival season, there is good news for flyers from the city as they will be getting additional direct flights for Pune, Jaipur and Chennai from the month-end under the Winter Schedule.

With the additional movement of six more flights, the total number of flight movements from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will rise to 96 flights per day. Under the winter schedule, IndiGo, a leading private-sector airline, is going to roll out all the 3 flights.

IndiGo had sent a proposal to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to roll-out additional flights for these destinations from the city airport last month. DGCA has given approval to the proposal of starting the new flights on Tuesday.

Flights to Pune & Chennai from Oct 28

Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels, informed here on Tuesday that the Indore-Pune-Indore flight will commence operation on October 28.

As per the schedule new flight 6E-6192 will depart from the city airport at 11.55 hours and reach Pune at 13.00 hours. In return, the flight 6E-6191 will depart from Pune at 13.55 hours and land at the city airport at 15.05 hours. The flight will be convenient for travellers as it will be operated in day time as the current flight is being operated very late at night. The existing flight departs from the city for Pune at 23.55 hours and in return the flight departs from Pune at 2.50 hours.

The second direct daily flight for Chennai will also start operation from the city on October 28. Flight 6E-995 Indore-Chennai will depart from here at 15.40 hours and reach Chennai at 17.45 hours. In return, flight 6E-991 Chennai-Indore will depart from there at 9.15 hours and land at the city airport at 11.25 hours. It will be operated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Third direct and daily for Jaipur from Oct 27

‘IndiGo is going to roll out its third direct daily flight for Jaipur from October 27. The new flight 6E-7109 Indore-Jaipur will depart from the city at 16.10 hours and land at the Pink city at 17.30 hours. The return flight 6E-7154 Jaipur-Indore will depart from the capital city of Rajasthan at 11.20 hours and land here at 12.50 hours’, Nair added.

Festival gift for travellers

Jose TK Jose, MD of Jose Travels, stated that in the last few months, a spectacular rise in the number of travellers from the city airport is being recorded. Therefore the airlines are tapping the opportunity. The roll-out of flights for Pune, Jaipur and Chennai is a great gift for travellers in the festival season.