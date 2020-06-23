Madhya Pradesh: Self-help groups run by women to get loan on 4% interest, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said his government’s priority is to empower self-help groups (SHGs) economically.

A scheme for giving them bank loan is in the offing to boost their activities, he said, adding that such groups run by women should be allowed to pay minimum 4% of interest on loan. Chouhan asked the banks to set a target for giving loans to these groups.

The Chief Minister made the above statements at a meeting of bankers through video conference held in Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Chouhan also said recovery of loans was not up to the mark and non-performing assets of banks also increased.