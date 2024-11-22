Madhya Pradesh Sees Drop In Temperature For 3 Consecutive Days; 7 Places Record Below 10 Deg/C | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Drop in temperature continued in the state for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Day as well as night temperatures were recorded in Bhopal and other places. Drop in temperature is due to northerly wind pattern. Jet stream wind continued to blow and a cyclonic circulation is active over South Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 0.5 degrees Celsius in day temperature at 26.6 degrees Celsius while a drop of 0.8 degrees Celsius in night temperature saw temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius which was 4.2 degrees below normal.

A drop of 1.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Shivpuri and 1.6 degrees drop was recorded in Narmadapuram as day temperature. Drop of 1.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Umaria. According to the meteorological department, wind pattern is northerly which is causing drop in temperature. It has intensified the chill in Bhopal.

For the last three days, Bhopalís atmosphere has changed suddenly. On Tuesday, 3.5 degrees Celsius drop was recorded in day temperature while on Wednesday, a sharp drop was recorded in the night temperature.