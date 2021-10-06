e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:20 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Security Guard misbehave, tears cloths of her fiancé at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

The incident took place on Wednesday in the aftermath of another case in which five security guards engaged by a private agency made fake tickets for entry to Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal on Tuesday.
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The security guard at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain has misbehaved with an NRI woman and when her fiancé objected to it, he allegedly tore his clothes.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the aftermath of another case in which five security guards engaged by a private agency made fake tickets for entry to Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakal on Tuesday.

The NRI couple has lodged a police complaint at Mahakal Police station and demanded action against the security guard.

Ravi Sonkar, who lives in London, told the media that he along with his fiancée and one friend were coming out of the temple, when a security guard misbehaved with his fiancée.

“As we were not aware of the exit gate, my fiancée took a wrong turn. The security yelled at my fiancée and used abusive words. I objected to it and said he was not supposed to behave like that. He manhandled me and tore my clothes,” Ravi Sonkar said.

In-charge of Mahakal police station Munedra Gautam said that the identity of the security guard was being established and action would be taken against the accused.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:20 PM IST
