Madhya Pradesh: State government aiming to have a college under 'well equipped' category in every district, says Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that the state government aimed to have a college in every district of the state under the 'well-equipped college" category.

"We are aiming to have one college in every district under the well-equipped category. This will later be done at Vidhansabha and block levels," Yadav said.

Talking about colleges opening in the state, he said, "11 news colleges have opened since 2017. Including these new colleges, 40 private universities and 16 government universities, there are 529 new colleges in Madhya Pradesh." Efforts are being made to make Indore an education hub, as per the minister.

He said that the entire country is taking notice of Madhya Pradesh's model of education and efforts are being made to implement the new education policy in the state.

He added that change the word 'Kulpati" from "Kulguru" (hindi words for vice-chancellor) has been started.

"It was a proposal from the professors and vice-chancellors," he said.

Slamming the Congress party for raising objections to the word, he said, "Congress should focus on resolving their inner disputes first. In 1986, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had changed the name of the Education Ministry to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, but Congress governments in states did not follow it. 'Kulguru' is used in southern India and Maharashtra, if they hate this word they can change it since they have their governments in these states." On posts for teachers in the state, he said that the state has nine and a half thousand posts out of which the government had recruited six and a half thousand teachers.

"We have filled about two and a half thousand posts via PSC. We have decided that 700-800 posts every year will be filled via PSC. The other three and a half thousand posts that we have are not vacant. Some of them are guest scholars, somewhere there are teachers coming through public representation," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:56 AM IST