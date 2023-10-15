Madhya Pradesh: Scribes Given Tips On Paid News

Representational Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on paid news was held for media representatives following the instructions of collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. Additional collector Devendra Kumar Singh and joint collector Farheen Khan were present at the workshop.

National master trainer Pankaj Dubey informed the media representatives about paid news. National Press Council of India (PCI) says that any news item, being used by electronic or print media against payment of money or any other items should be treated as paid news, Dubey said.

The Election Commission has accepted the definition of paid news given by PCI and that such news items have an impact on society, Dubey said. Paid news is treated as a violation of the right to information, he said, adding that its impact has been felt at grass-roots.

He appealed to the media persons and the administration to take strong measures against it. Dubey also cited examples from different newspapers, which indicated paid news.

According to PCI, any news story exaggerating a particular candidate should be avoided, and reports that divide the society on religion and caste should be avoided. The reports should be based on reality and without bias.

