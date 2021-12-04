Madhya Pradesh: Scindia attacks Diggi on his home turf, Congress leader joins BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on the latter’s home turf Raghogarh on Saturday saying there were some people whose job was to find challenge in every opportunity whereas BJP's job was to find opportunities in challenges.

Scindia visited Raghogarh first time after becoming the union minister in Modi government.

A local Congress leader Hirendra Pratap Singh, son of former Congress MLA Mool Singh Dada Bhai, joined the BJP on the occasion, along with his supporters.

Addressing a gathering Scindia said, “My thinking and ideology is very clear. I am not interested in politics. My mission is service to people and progress and development of the nation. Till now I did not come to Raghogarh due to some hesitation but now I will come here again and again.”

Attacking the Opposition Congress the union minister said, “We believe in keeping our words even at the cost of our life but there is a party which believes in saving its life at every cost and hardly cares about keeping its words.”

During a programme in Guna, Scindia said there should be all-round development of Guna region. “We are working day and night in this direction. Our first priority is to bring the most backward people forward especially the Sahariya tribe. Keeping this objective in mind, 5000 houses have been approved for the Sahariya tribe as a special package”, he added.

On the occasion, Scindia distributed documents relating to ownership of 4762 houses built for the families of Sahariya tribe under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, in a function organised on government post graduate college premises in Guna. The houses were built at the cost of Rs 57.14 crore.

On his visit, Scindia was welcomed at various places en route by BJP workers.

