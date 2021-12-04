e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:54 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers should go back to their homes, nothing is left now, says Union Minister Tomar

Tomar made the above remark during talking with media persons in Gwalior on Saturday.
FP News Service
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar talking to media | File Photo

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar talking to media | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the agricultural reform bills related to farmers have been withdrawn. A committee has been formed regarding the MSP and other demands of the farmers.

“Now, nothing is left, the farmers should return to their homes and continue their normal work,” Tomar said.

Tomar made the above remark during talking with media persons in Gwalior on Saturday.

Nonetheless, Farmers' organizations were demanding compensation for the farmers who died in the movement. The farmers' organizations had sent the list of the dead farmers in the movement to the government. Tomar did not make any remark on the compensation of the dead farmers.

Union Agriculture Tomar reached Gwalior on a one-day visit and he left for Delhi after attending a personal function here.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:54 PM IST
