Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia's Instagram account hacked

The hacker changed Scindia's name and wrote Shreeya Arora in place of his name.
FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Instagram account of Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was hacked by an unidentified hacker, sources said on Saturday.

The hacker changed Scindia's name and wrote Shreeya Arora in place of his name.

Alarmed by the sudden name change, Scindia’s supporters who follow him on social media immediately informed his social media team.

Sources said that the BJP IT cell recovered the account in one hour.

Though Scindia's staff members refused to comment on the issue, an IT cell post bearer confirmed the development.

A screenshot of Scindia’s hacked account has also gone viral on social media.

Notably, Facebook account of Scindia was also hacked in July, this year and his old videos, when he was a member of Congress party, were uploaded.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:06 PM IST
