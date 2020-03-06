Madhya Pradesh: Schools yet to rectify bank a/c of students for scholarships

BHOPAL: Despite several warnings several schools have failed to correct the bank account numbers of students at Suvidha Shiksha Portal. For the lax attitude of the school authorities, several students were deprived of scholarship for the year 2018-19.

After complaints from several quarters including parents and students, the school education department has issued a warning again and has instructed the school officials to rectify the bank account numbers of students by March 10.

This led to increase in backlog for scholarship distribution for the academic year 2019-20 as well. Now the secretary of school education department has issued a stern warning asking the school managements to complete the rectification of bank account numbers of students.

In last review meeting of the department, principal secretary too had asked the officials to complete the update work but to no use. Earlier, Chief Minister had expressed concern over rising cases of non-delivery of scholarships to school students.

Secretary, school education has set the time limit for this work as March 10, after which action will be taken against the officials responsible for laxity.