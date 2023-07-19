Madhya Pradesh: School Chale Hum Abhiyan Falls Apart, Schools Lack Classroom

District Satna Government schools of Satna in ruins | FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The School chalein hum abhiyaan seems to be falling apart in Satna as even the basic necessities of the students are not being fulfilled there. The situation has come to such a pass that there is no learning room for the students enrolled in the government schools of Satna, as the teachers posted there spend a majority of the time in commuting to the school, official sources said.

Sources added that the teachers posted in Pipariya primary secondary school lying in the Pathari zone of Satna, as well as the Parsamnia Pathar school of Unchehara town of Satna are residing on the outskirts of the city. They take a lot of time to commute to the school, and reach there by the end of the working hours, owing to which the students are deprived of lectures.

Locals said that at the Pipariya primary schools, only two teachers are posted to teach a total of 200 students enrolled there, which compromises the quality of education being delivered to the tender souls. Sarpanch of the Pipariya village of Satna, Jeetendra Dahiya said that classes of students studying from standards 1 to 5 take place in the same classroom, due to which effective education is not being imparted to the children.

District education officer (DEO) of Satna, Neerav Dixit said on the issue that job vacancies have been announced on the portal to fill the posts of teachers, who reside either inside the town or at close quarters to the schools.

