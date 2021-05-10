Madhya Pradesh: Scare the hell out of them! Mandla police puts loiterers into ambulance with (fake) Covid patient

BHOPAL: Policing has changed in corona times. The police have adopted innovative measures to teach a lesson to loiterers who are still unaware of the deadly impact of the coronavirus.

A student was stopped by the police in the main market in Mandla town. The police asked him where he was going, but he could not give a convincing reply. And the next moment came instructions from the sub-inspector. “Put this boy in the ambulance with that Covid patient that you were taking to hospital. Then drop him out of town,” instructed the police inspector.

Two men in PPE kits appeared on the scene and started bundling the boy inside the ambulance. The boy resisted. Men in PPE kits dragged him towards the ambulance and almost threw him inside. The boy was making desperate moves to come out of the ambulance while the men in PPE kits kept him stuck at the door. The student then started crying and kept repeating that he would never venture out again. It was only then that he was allowed to go.