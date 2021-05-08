Madhya Pradesh: Villagers mistaking corona for typhoid, barely interested in undergoing a test

BHOPAL: The government is worried about the rising number of corona cases in the cities, as well as in the villages. The main problem in the villages is that most of the people there are hiding the fact that they are afflicted with the coronavirus. The villagers mistake Covid-19 for typhoid and take medicines accordingly.

Rather than recovering, the condition of such people is deteriorating. As a result, many of them are dying. There is a shortage of doctors in the cities. So, the collectors are unable to deploy the officials of the health department on duty.

Apart from that, there is a problem of isolation in the rural areas. Once people are afflicted with the disease, they rarely disclose it. So, instead of going into isolation, they spread the disease to others.

There are reports of young people dying of the disease. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to villagers not to mistake Covid-19 for typhoid.