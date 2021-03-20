Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch's husband killed in Vidisha, mowed under a tractor, 6 held

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Husband of a Sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh was crushed to death under a tractor for allegedly lodging a complaint against the encroachment of forest land in Vidisha district.

The deceased Santram Valmiki was the husband of the sarpanch of Murwas village of the district. He was mowed under a tractor in the broad daylight on Thursday.

Six people were booked into this matter, police said. "We have registered a complaint against six people and investigation is underway," said the Investigation Officer on Friday.

The killing of Santram has created a sensation in the area. After the incident, Sironj MLA Umakant Sharma has also accused the police of not helping. "Santram was suffering on the road, but no one helped him," he said.