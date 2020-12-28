Madhya Pradesh: Sangh, BJP volunteers to collect funds for Ram Temple

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh are going to launch a drive from February 14 to collect funds for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Both organisations plan to stop other events and work for collecting money for the temple.

Ram Jambabhoomi Nyas has given Madhya Pradesh the target for collecting a huge amount of funds for the purpose. The target is Rs 100 crore.

To achieve the target, the leaders of the BJP and those of the Sangh have to work along with the party workers.

The BJP legislators and the workers of the party will be deployed for the work.

On December 25, a training camp on how to collect funds for the purpose was held for the party workers.

The aim of the Sangh is to collect minimum Rs 10 from each Hindu family.

Although the Sangh’s target is to collect a huge amount of money, another object is to reach out to each Hindu family, that it may be helpful in future.

The Sangh has issued instruction to the BJP leaders to work for the purpose.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat have said the entire party should take part in the drive for a month.

Besides, there are plans to collect funds from businessmen. As this work can be done only through the BJP, the party has been asked to plunge into action.

The BJP being in power in the state will help the party collect funds.