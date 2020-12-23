‘We will go to everyone’: VHP on seeking donations from Rahul Gandhi for construction of Ram temple

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday said that the donations would be sought from everyone in the country for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be approached.

Speaking to reporters, Rai said under a dedicated campaign starting January 15, 2021, the VHP workers will visit more than five lakh villages and about 12 crore 25 lakh houses in the country.

He said residents in 16,000 villages of Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Robertsganj, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Amethi, Kaushambi, and Sultanpur of Kashi kshetra will be approached for donations during this campaign.

Asked if the VHP workers would also go to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek his support, Rai said, "We have not drawn any dividing line for our workers. We will go to everyone." Champat Rai, also the national vice-president of the VHP, said, "We have told our workers that even if a person from a Muslim society says he also wants to contribute, we will take his support with respect."