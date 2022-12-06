Madhya Pradesh: Sand mafias ploughing through heart of Ken in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The sand mafias are ploughing through to heart of the Ken river, the lifeline of Chhatarpur. As politicians belonging to all parties are involved in destroying the river, the police are unable to take action against them.

When the sand mines were given on contract, only a few selected mines belonging to Lav-Kush Nagar were handed over to miners.

Illegal mining is going on across the district and the contractors are emptying the government coffers.

Many sand mines in Bijawar, Bakswaha, Badamalhara and Harpalpur have not been handed over to anyone. Despite this, illegal mining is going on in those places, sources said.

A large number of tractor-trolleys loaded with illegally mined sand can be seen in Chattarpur.

Many tractor-trolleys can be seen outside home guard office from morning until evening near Gayatri temple on Satai road from morning until evening, locals said.

They said that the mining department takes action only out of formality.

Mining officer Amit Mishra said that the officials of his department inspect the mines on the banks of the Ken river. They also take action and confiscate the machines and tractor-trolleys, Mishra said, adding that the teams of his department checked those places where the vehicles are parked.

The confiscated vehicles are kept on the premises of the traffic police, he further said.