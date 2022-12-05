Madhya Pradesh: Bike-borne couple hit by truck, wife dies on spot in Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck rammed into a bike-borne couple on the Bagota trijunction of Sagar Road in Chhatarpur on Saturday night, killing the woman who was riding pillion on the bike, the police said.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman, who was riding the bike sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the Chhatarpur district hospital.

The Chhatarpur police have identified the injured man as Kaushal Kishore Dubey, while his wife, who lost her life in the accident has been identified as Urmila, residents of Damoh. The couple had gone to Bageshwar dham temple and was on their way back to Damoh, when a recklessly-driven truck rammed into their bike from rear.

Urmila died on the spot, while the locals informed Dial 100, who rushed Kaushal to Chhatarpur district hospital. Meanwhile, the truck driver left the truckand fled from the spot. The matter was brought to the cognizance of Civil lines police station, who have launched a manhunt to nab the truck driver.

“The truck has been seized and further investigations are underway”, the police said.