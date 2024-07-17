Madhya Pradesh: Sanchi Milk Federation Increases ₹2/Litre For All Variants From July 17 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanchi milk federation has increased milk price Rs 2 per litre for all variants from July 17. Last time, price was hiked on December 2022.

RPS Tiwari, CEO Milk Federation, said, “ we have increased Rs 2 per liter for all variants from July 17 in Madhya Pradesh.”

Variants are Sanchi Cow Milk( Pasteurized Milk), Sanchi Shakti. (Pastuerized Milk), Sanchi Gold Milk. Gold Pasteurized Milk (full Cream milk), Sanchi Tea Special Milk ( Pasteurized Homogenized Milk), Sanchi Smart Milk ( Pasteurized, double toned Homogenized Milk.) Sanchi Taaza Milk( Pasteurised, Homogenised Milk) and Flavoured Milk.

Workshops On Indian Art, Culture Will Be Held For Teachers Of Government Schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of government schools in the state will soon begin lessons on Indian art and culture. To facilitate this, teachers will receive special training. The training programme will start in July end and will run till March 2025.

Under the National Education Policy, preparations are underway to integrate Indian culture into the traditional curriculum for government schoolchildren.

The workshop will be held in Bhopal, Chambal, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Indore, Sagar, Gwalior, Shahdol and Rewa. Teachers eligible for this training are those teaching Class 1 to 12 and are not older than 52 years. Selection will follow departmental guidelines, with one teacher chosen from each school to participate in the course.