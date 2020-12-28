Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma-led panel to meet chief secretary and state DGP regarding Ujjain violence

Bhopal: Former chief minister Kamal Nath has formed a committee led by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, which is going to meet the chief secretary and the DGP of the state on the Ujjain violence issue on Tuesday. The delegation will ask them to institute an unbiased probe into the violence.

Media coordinator Narendra Saluja said that some anti-social elements were allegedly creating problems in the city and the entire community and people were suffering because of the incidents.

The delegation, comprising MLAs Jaivardhan Singh, Surendra Singh Baghel, Arif Aqueel, Arif Masood, Dilip Gurjar, Ramlal Malviya, Murli Morwal, Mahesh Parmar and three more members, will meet the officers.

Wrongful cases to be probed

The committee of Congress MLAs is going to investigate cases of extortion against the Muslim community in the state.

On Sunday, at the Congress Legislature Party meeting, MLA Arif Masood raised the issue in which the Muslim community was targeted in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and other places of the state in the name of mafia.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath gave the assurance that a committee of Congress MLAs would be formed; they were going to investigate the cases and a report would be submitted. He added that the report would be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha session and also in the other Assembly committees with the party seeking answers from the government.