Bhopal: Kamal Nath forms committee lead by Sajjan Singh, seeks an unbiased probe into the Ujjain violence issue

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath has formed a committee lead by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma which will meet the chief secretary and the DGP to discuss the Ujjain violence issue on Tuesday.

The delegation will meet the officials and will ask them to establish an unbiased probe into the Ujjain violence.

Media coordinator Narendra Saluja said that allegedly some of the anti-social elements are creating problems in the city and the whole community and the people are suffering from the incident.

In the delegation, MLAs Jaivardhan Singh, Surendra Singh Baghel, Arif Aqueel, Arif Masood, Dilip Gurjar, Ramlal Malviya, Murli Morwal, Mahesh Parmar and three more members will meet the officers.

The committee of Congress MLAs will investigate the cases of extortion against the Muslim communities in the state. On Sunday in the Congress legislature Party meeting, the MLA Arif Masood raised the issue in which the Muslim community is targeted in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and in other places of the state in the name of mafias.

The former chief minister Kamal Nath assured the MLA that a committee of Congress MLAs will be formed and they will investigate the cases and the report will be submitted.

He also added that the report will be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha session and also in the other Assembly committees and the party will ask the answer from the government.