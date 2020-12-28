Madhya Pradesh: Enjoy tribal literature festival virtually, Bhopal museum to host event

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya will organise fourth Tribal Literature Festival 2020 virtually due to corona pandemic.

Different sessions of the day-long fest will be organised on Tuesday from 10 am to 6 pm during which litterateurs, experts and scholars, having a grasp on tribal issues will express their views on four themes as part of the fest.

The themes are historical background of tribal literature, its present and future, oral communicative traditions in tribal literature and role of young writers in the developments of tribal literature.

Poetry recitation and short story telling based on the concerns of tribals will also be part of the fest. Those interested in joining the event as an audience may click on https://meet.google.com/rfh-sgxz-tyt. The Google meet code is rfh-sgxz-tyt.