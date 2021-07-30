Madhya Pradesh: Sagar University cancels webinar after ABVP complaints against speaker participants

Bhopal: The anthropology department of Dr Hari Singh Gour University in Sagar had to disassociate with an international webinar on the last moment, on Friday, under pressure from the university authorities, said university officials.

Earlier, ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad) had raised objection on participation of scientist Gauhar Raza and Prof Apoorvanand of Delhi University in the webinar. ABVP had submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police Sagar- calling both the speakers as anti-national.

Following this SP Sagar, Atul Singh, wrote a letter to VC of the university Prof JD Ahi on July 29, cautioning him of law and order situation because of the webinar. The letter warned that a case under Section 505 IPC would be filed against the organizers if presence of speakers cause law and order situation.

The two day webinar was to start from July 30, by department of anthropology, on topic ‘Cultural and Linguistic hurdles in the achievement of scientific temper’ in collaboration with Montclair State University, USA.

After the letter from SP to VC, registrar Santosh Sohgaura shot a letter on the morning of July 30 to head department of anthropology and convener of the webinar asking him not to conduct the webinar. It also said that he hasn’t got the permission from department of education, New Delhi, therefore he should postpone the event.

Head of the department, Prof Rajesh Gautam said that postponing the event just two hours before the schedule time-especially when it is being done in collaboration with another organization- was not in his hands alone.

‘It was in association with University in USA. Postponing it at the last moment was not possible. Considering the attitude of the university administration, the department of anthropology had to disassociate with the programme,’ said Prof Gautam.

ABVP district coordinator of Sagar, Shriram Richariya said that the speaker duo Gauhar Raza and Prof Apoorvananda have anti-national mindset. ‘We have given a memorandum to the SP and asked the police to record the whole event as speakers in the programme have anti-national mindset and could speak against country and its culture,’ said Richariya.