Bhopal: All universities to set up Covid cells ahead of possible third wave, Chancellor issues orders

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor and chancellor of universities Mangubhai Patel on Friday issued directives to set up Covid cells in all the universities. He also asked Vice Chancellors to reside within the university campus.

He said works related to implementation of National Education Policy 2020 should be completed within the time limit. Continuous monitoring should also be arranged for effective implementation.

The Governor held a discussion with vice chancellors of BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences Mhow, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University Bhopal, Pt SN Shukla University, Shahdol, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, and sought information regarding the activities of the universities.

Governor Patel said experts have warned of possible third Covid wave. “We pray to God that there is no third wave but precautions must be taken. The situation should be continuously monitored by Covid cell and necessary preparations should be made. By doing this, there will be no problems in implementation of arrangements to face third wave,” he added.