Madhya Pradesh ryots feel registration process for selling wheat made difficult

BHOPAL: Farmers across the state are complaining that the process for registration for procuring of wheat has been made difficult. As the last date for registration is February 20, farmers fear that the change in rules may leave them devoid of registration on technical grounds.

Two major changes have been made before procurement of farmers’ produce this season. First, sharecropping cannot be granted for more than 5 hectares of land. If such farmers want to register for selling of their produce, they will also have to produce a contract document between the landowner and the tiller. This contract has to be signed in the presence of the tehsildar. Second, the government has asked the farmers to get their Aadhar cards linked with the ‘khasra’ number of their land. Only then are they allowed to register at the portal of the food and civil supplies department.

The principal secretary of the food and civil supplies department has instructed collectors of all districts that agricultural produce under sharecropping can only be procured from the farmers who have tilled 5 hectares of land.