Madhya Pradesh ryots feel registration process for selling wheat made difficult

BHOPAL: Farmers across the state are complaining that the process for registration for procuring of wheat has been made difficult. As the last date for registration is February 20, farmers fear that the change in rules may leave them devoid of registration on technical grounds.
Two major changes have been made before procurement of farmers’ produce this season. First, sharecropping cannot be granted for more than 5 hectares of land. If such farmers want to register for selling of their produce, they will also have to produce a contract document between the landowner and the tiller. This contract has to be signed in the presence of the tehsildar. Second, the government has asked the farmers to get their Aadhar cards linked with the ‘khasra’ number of their land. Only then are they allowed to register at the portal of the food and civil supplies department.
The principal secretary of the food and civil supplies department has instructed collectors of all districts that agricultural produce under sharecropping can only be procured from the farmers who have tilled 5 hectares of land.
‘What about excess produce?’: “I’ve taken 15 hectares of land on lease for farming. According to the new rule, I’ll be able to sell produce of only 5 hectares. What will I do with the produce of the remaining 15 hectares?’ asks Vijay Meena from Umraoganj, in Raisen district.
Moreover, the presence of the land owner and farmer before the tehsildar to sign the contract is another problem. “This is pure red tape and a bureaucratic approach. Why can’t they accept a notarised document that’s accepted in the courts, as well?” questions Balram Patidar, landowner, who leases his land to farmers for tilling.
Most of the farmers fall under this category who take land on lease and practise sharecropping.
“Why should registration of farmers be done every time with every crop? The government has the data of all the farmers. Registration or renewal should be done only if there are any changes in a farmer’s land or name,” suggests Avnish Bundela, a farmer from Berasia.
Start of procurement: Procurement of wheat will start on March 22 in Indore and Ujjain divisions, while, for the other parts of the state, it will start on April 1 at 4,529 centres. The state government has decided a price of Rs 1,975 per quintal. Procurement of chana, masoor and sarson will start on March 15.