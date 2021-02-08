BHOPAL: Excessive use of pesticides behind rise in corona cases, says agriculture scientist from Gwalior university

Bhopal: Reduction in immunity due to excessive use of pesticides is one of the main reasons behind growing corona cases, scientist Satyaprakash Singh Tomar said.

Tomar, a senior scientist in the department of anatomology, Agricultural University, Gwalior, was speaking at a webinar organised by The Bhopal School of Social Sciences physical education department recently.

In his keynote address, Tomar said Central and state governments should formulate a well-defined guideline to protect people from this slow poisoning. “It is also important to give instructions to farmers and create public awareness,” he said.

He said the green vegetables, fruits and cereals affect human health due to excessive use of pesticides. Apart from this, dangerous diseases like cancer, liver damage, diabetes, heart attacks and physical disability occur due to its ill effects.