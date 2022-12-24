Madhya Pradesh: RTO gets notice, his two increments stopped in Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner in-charge of Rewa, Chhote Singh, issued a show-cause notice to regional transport officer (RTO), Manish Tripathi, on Saturday.

The notice was issued over the accident of a school bus, which occurred near Panwar a few days ago. Two girls died and 18 students sustained injuries in the accident.

According to official sources, Singh sought explanation from Tripathi for his failure to implement traffic rules in the area where the accident occurred.

The notice issued by Commissioner Singh reads that according to reports published in various newspapers, the RTO cancelled the registration of the bus after the accident.

It shows that the RTO who has failed to make people adhere to traffic rules tried to cover up his fault by cancelling the licence of the bus, the notice said.

According to the show-cause notice, two increments of Tripathi have been stopped. He has been asked to reply to the notice within seven days.