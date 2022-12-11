Bhopal: Gadkari dedicates Rewa- Sidhi Tunnel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Rewa-Sidhi 6 lane tunnel in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. He inspected the tunnel and appreciated its construction work.

He said that Rewa-Sidhi Tunnel is the first "Aqua Duct" of India. The Bansagar canal and road have been built over it. It is an important tunnel in the history of the country and will give a new direction to the development of the region. Tunnel has connectivity to the second tunnel after 300 meters, has 46 exhaust fans, optical fiber lane, as well as LXBC system and fire fighting system. He congratulated the engineers for constructing the modern tunnel.

He also said that 5 green field expressways/highways of high quality are being constructed in Madhya Pradesh. He asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that a logistics park and industrial area should be developed near these highway’s. A 245-km portion of the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway will be built in Madhya Pradesh. Atal Progress-Way, Indore-Hyderabad 6-lane, Ujjain-Garoth 4-lane and Agra-Gwalior Green Field Highway are being build. He announced completion of all missing links of Narmada Parikrama Path on the demand of Chief Minister. He said all road transport related proposals of the state will be approved.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Saturday was a historic day for the land of Vindhya. A wonderful tunnel has been constructed in the area.

He also placed demands of construction of several roads including the Narmada Parikrama Path before Nitin Gadkari and latter assured to fulfill all the demands.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, Food Minister Bisahulal Singh, MLA Rajendra Shukla,

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 7 road projects with a total length of 204.81 kilometers costing Rs 2443.89 crore at Barsaita Rewa. He inaugurated 4 lane Churhat bypass, four lane road from Satna to Bela (with paved shoulder), concrete-cement road in Rewa city under CRIF, two lane road to Gajan etc.