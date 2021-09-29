e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:28 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: RSS school comments; BJP spokesman sends legal notice to Digvijaya Singh

He asked the Rajya Sabha MP to withdraw his comments and tender an apology to students and teachers of the school or face legal action.
PTI
Digvijay Singh |

Digvijay Singh |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi on Wednesday sent a legal notice to senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his controversial comments against RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir schools.

He asked the Rajya Sabha MP to withdraw his comments and tender an apology to students and teachers of the school or face legal action.

"Singh should take back his controversial statement regarding Shishu Mandir and seek apology from students and teachers of the school spread across India within seven days failing which I will take legal action against him in a competent court," Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi sent the legal notice to Singh through his lawyer Pramod Saxena.

Singh blamed RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir, a private network of schools, for alleged communal bitterness in the country, saying these institutions "are sowing seeds of hatred in young minds".

The former CM made the remarks in Bhopal on Saturday. BJP leaders had slammed Singh for his remarks.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Man snatches gold chain of girl in Bhopal; captured in CCTV

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal