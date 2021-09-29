Madhya Pradesh: Man snatches gold chain of girl in Bhopal; captured in CCTV

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed near historic market chowk bazaar, Bhopal, when an unidentified miscreant snatched gold chain of a woman who was heading for the temple

The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 on information about the accused.

The traders too announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on arrest of the accused.

The 26-year-old complainant Anjana Jain of electronic market in Itwara told police that she was walking at temple located at Guliyadai ka mohalla when the accused came from behind, snatched her chain and ran away.

The police rushed to the spot and found CCTV footage of the accused. The cops shared the footage and have urged the residents to share details related to the accused.

