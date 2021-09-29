Madhya Pradesh: State sees seven new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,511 on Tuesday with the addition of seven cases, a health department official said.

With two more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the death toll went up to 10,520 in MP, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,875, leaving the state with 116 active cases.

With 59,494 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,84,31,662, the official said.

A total of 6,26,07,490 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, including 1,63,220 on Tuesday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,511, new cases 7, death toll 10,520, recovered 7,81,875, active cases 116, number of tests so far 1,84,31,662.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:16 AM IST