Madhya Pradesh: State sees 12 new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,422 on Wednesday with the addition of 12 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added.

The count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,815, leaving the state with 90 active cases.

With 63,214 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,80,46,382, the official added.

A total of 5,91,21,230 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, including 3,96,401 on Wednesday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,422, new cases 12, death toll 10,517 (no change), recovered 7,81,815, active cases 90, number of tests so far 1,80,46,382.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:57 AM IST