 Bhopal Power Cut January 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Tribhuvan Colony, LIG & More Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut January 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Tribhuvan Colony, LIG & More Check Full List

Power and maintenance work will be carried out in several areas of Bhopal on Thursday. Covered conductor stringing under SSTD will affect Govindpura and multiple industrial units from 10 am to 5 pm. Supervision work will impact Unihome Colony, Kakariya, Inayatpur, and nearby areas from 11 am to 3 pm. Line maintenance will affect B.D.A Colony (LIG, MIG, HIG) from 10 am to 2 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal: Power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on January 30, 2026, due to planned maintenance and development work.

The power cuts are part of conductor replacement, stringing, and departmental works being carried out by different agencies. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Areas and Timings:

Areas: Holy Faith International, Govindpura (Bhopal); Abhishek Industries (Bhopal); Transcore Technologies
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Work: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Areas: Sunmark, Govindpura (Bhopal); Vikram Engineers (Bhopal); Shrao Engg Works (Part 1); Farmer Engineers (Bhopal); Alco Electro Strips; Afflatus Engineering Enterprises (Bhopal); Rashee Control Equipment Pvt Ltd; Sunshine Tubes (Bhopal – Smt Anju Sood); MS Fab Tech Engineering Industries; Vishvakarma Fabrication
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Work: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...
Areas: Unihome Colony, Kakariya, Inayatpur, Kidzee School, Semri, Imalia, Dehrikala, Surayya Nagar, Amravati & nearby areas
Time: 11:00 to 14:00
Work: 5% supervision work

Areas: Rudraksha, Shiva Spring, Shiva Royal Park Colony, Tribhuvan Colony & nearby areas
Time: 11:00 to 15:00
Work: 5% supervision work (partially)

Areas: B.D.A Colony, LIG, MIG, HIG
Time: 10:00 to 14:00
Work: Line maintenance work

Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
