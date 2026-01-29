Bhopal Power Cut January 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Tribhuvan Colony, LIG & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal: Power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on January 30, 2026, due to planned maintenance and development work.
The power cuts are part of conductor replacement, stringing, and departmental works being carried out by different agencies. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.
Areas and Timings:
Areas: Holy Faith International, Govindpura (Bhopal); Abhishek Industries (Bhopal); Transcore Technologies
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Work: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD
Areas: Sunmark, Govindpura (Bhopal); Vikram Engineers (Bhopal); Shrao Engg Works (Part 1); Farmer Engineers (Bhopal); Alco Electro Strips; Afflatus Engineering Enterprises (Bhopal); Rashee Control Equipment Pvt Ltd; Sunshine Tubes (Bhopal – Smt Anju Sood); MS Fab Tech Engineering Industries; Vishvakarma Fabrication
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Work: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD
Areas: Unihome Colony, Kakariya, Inayatpur, Kidzee School, Semri, Imalia, Dehrikala, Surayya Nagar, Amravati & nearby areas
Time: 11:00 to 14:00
Work: 5% supervision work
Areas: Rudraksha, Shiva Spring, Shiva Royal Park Colony, Tribhuvan Colony & nearby areas
Time: 11:00 to 15:00
Work: 5% supervision work (partially)
Areas: B.D.A Colony, LIG, MIG, HIG
Time: 10:00 to 14:00
Work: Line maintenance work