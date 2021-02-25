Madhya Pradesh: Rs 150cr spent on transportation of migrant workers, Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput tells Assembly

BHOPAL: Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said in the House on Thursday that the government had spent Rs 150 crore to arrange food, lodging and transportation for migrant workers during the lockdown.

Singh provided the information in reply to a written question. To a question by former minister Jitu Patwari, Rajput said 14 lakh workers had come to the state during the lockdown.

Rajput said they had come from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Apart from those states, four lakh migrant workers had flocked to MP from Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

As many as 29,000 buses were run to shift the migrant workers to their destinations.

Information about the influx of the migrant workers was not given to the Union Ministry of Labour.