BJP has turned MP into labourer state as government records state that there were one crore labourers in the state: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: BJP during its 16-year rule has turned Madhya Pradesh into a poor state, claimed Congress MLA Jitu Patwari in Assembly on Thursday. Participating in debate on Governor’s Address, Patwari said that MP had turned into a ‘labourer state’ as government records state that there were one crore labourers in the state.
“This is the real face of the BJP. The 16-year rule of BJP has only produced labourers,” he said. Terming the state as “state of the poor”, he alleged that out of a total population of 5.50 crore, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan provided ration to 5.25 crore people of the state.
He also demanded Rs 1 crore relief to affected families of Sidhi bus accident. “When a farmer can get Rs 1 crore from the government, why can’t the Sidhi bus accident victims’ families,” he questioned.
Former excise minister Brijendra Singh Rathore said that liquor mafia was creating problem in the state owing to bad excise policy. “The death of 26 people in Morena and in other places is not hurting the government. Nothing will happen by changing the SP and the collector. Government needs to do some ground work.”
BSP MLA backs govt: BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh supported work done by the government and also fuel price hike. However, his statement was in contradiction to the stand taken by BSP National president Mayawati. In a tweet, BSP supremo had criticised fuel price hike. MLA appreciated efforts of CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating corona. “Today’s youth is careless about price hike, we feel proud when Rafale flies high in the air”, he added.
‘Asked about buses, got number of car’
Former home minister said that when he sought information on buses used to ferry labourers, he got registration number of a car. “Only transport department can prepare a car in which 36 passengers can travel at a time,” he added. He also alleged that government claims that they had used 29,000 buses to drop 10 lakh labourers. But when he sought information from Sagar and Gwalior offices, he was told that not a single labourer was dropped to his home by them.
