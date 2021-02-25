Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Narottam Mishra, MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav level allegations against each other over mining in Bhitarwar area of Gwalior

BHOPAL: Home Minister Narottam Mishra and legislator Lakhan Singh Yadav made allegations against each other in the House on Thursday over illegal mining in Bhitarwar area, Gwalior.

Yadav said illegal mining was taking place in his constituency where mining is prohibited. In reply to Yadav’s allegations, Mishra said as he (Yadav) was unable to extort money he had made wild allegations against him (Mishra).

Mishra further said Yadav had made such baseless allegations only to hog the headlines.

Yadav said when the chairperson of Janpad had rushed to the spot to stop illegal mining an FIR was registered against her.

Minister for Mineral Resources, Brajendra Pratap Singh, said that eight cases had been registered in connection with illegal mining.

He also said there would be a probe into the legislator’s complaint.

Pokelain machine used to dig up Narmada: Sadho

Congress legislator Vijay Lakshmi Sadho, in reply to another question over mining, alleged that Pokelain machine had been used to do mining in the Narmada.

Dumpers are being filled with the help of JCB machines; whereas using such machines is strictly prohibited, she said.

Minister for Mineral Resources, Brajendra Pratap Singh, said that illegal mining would not be allowed in the Narmada and that quick action would be taken to deal with such complaints.