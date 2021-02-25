Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria accuses ex-BJP legislator of issuing death threats

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria that the government will provide her full security after the latter alleged that she was receiving death threats.
The MLA from Jobat seat raised the issue in the state Assembly during the debate on the governor’s address on Thursday. The MLA alleging that a former BJP legislator from Alirajpur and another local leader have threatened to kill her, demanded action against them and security for herself. Intervening in the matter, the Chief Minister said, "It is the duty of the state government to ensure safety and security of each and every citizen. The government will also take necessary steps for the security of Bhuria."
As the Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki was addressing the house, Bhuria stood up and urged the House to ensure her safety as she was facing death threats.
Bhuria alleged that a former MLA from Alirajpur, and another local leader from the party recently threatened to kill her, abused her and warned that she should not visit Alirajpur as it is not part of Jhabua district now. Alirajpur was carved out from the tribal-dominated Jhabua district in 2008. The MLA said she had to go to Alirajpur many times to solve the problems of people living in tribal areas there. As the Congress MLA was addressing the chair, BJP legislators started raising allegations against Bhuria; on this her party colleagues joined her leading to uproar in the house.
The Congress MLAs asked the CM to ensure Bhuria’s safety and demanded action against people issuing threats On this CM Chouhan assured the MLA and the Congressmen that the government will provide full security to the MLA. The CM also added that the government is adamant to provide security and safety not only to her but also to all women of the state.
MLA Bala Bachchan alleged that since the MLA is a woman and belongs to the tribal community, she was receiving threats from others. At this the home minister Narottam Mishra said that it was a political issue and should not be seen from a gender or tribal angle.