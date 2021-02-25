Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria accuses ex-BJP legislator of issuing death threats

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria that the government will provide her full security after the latter alleged that she was receiving death threats.

The MLA from Jobat seat raised the issue in the state Assembly during the debate on the governor’s address on Thursday. The MLA alleging that a former BJP legislator from Alirajpur and another local leader have threatened to kill her, demanded action against them and security for herself. Intervening in the matter, the Chief Minister said, "It is the duty of the state government to ensure safety and security of each and every citizen. The government will also take necessary steps for the security of Bhuria."

As the Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki was addressing the house, Bhuria stood up and urged the House to ensure her safety as she was facing death threats.