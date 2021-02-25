Societies doing chit fund business to be probed, says Minister for Cooperatives, Arvind Bhadoria in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

BHOPAL: Minister for Department of Cooperatives, Arvind Bhadoria, said in the House on Thursday that there would be an inquiry against the chit fund companies doing businesses through cooperative societies.

Legislator Govind Singh, through a call attention motion, raised the cases of United Credit Cooperative Society and other firms which were involved in such businesses. Such societies collect money from common man assuring that their money will be doubled and run away with it after that, Singh said. Singh said an agent of a society had committed suicide in Debra. Legislator Hina Kaware said a man was giving 10% of interest on the money he was taking from people in her constituency.Even people from outside the state have begun to deposit money to him, Kaware said, adding that she has written a letter to the collector and superintendent of police.

Bhadoria said a team would be set up to probe the case, and after a departmental inquiry, it would be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Bhadoria said the government would ensure that such cases were probed on time. EOW has been probing a case for 22 years, Bhadoria said. Legislator PC Sharma, Vinay Saxena and Arif Masood also raised the issue of the chit fund companies duping people.Bhadoria made it clear that all the cases would be probed.