Madhya Pradesh: Robbery at Deputy Collector Trilochan Gaur's bungalow

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Unknown miscreants robbed the deputy collector Trilochan Gaur’ house G 64 in the civil line area of Dewas district. The thieves also left a letter to the deputy collector.

The thieves wrote in the letter, “when there was no money, then no need to put a lock, collector.”

After that Gaur lodged an FIR of the incident against the unknown thieves. According to the FIR report, Gaur told police that he has been posted as SDM Khategaon and her wife has been posted as magistrate in Ratlam.

They visit their residence in Dewas only on Saturday and Sunday. He further said that both of them went on their duty on September 20, 2021 and returned on October 9, 2021 to their Dewas residence.

As soon as he reached, he saw that the lock was broken and cash of Rs 30000, jewellery were missing from the almirah.

Notably, all the top officers of the district live in the same area. The Gaur’s bungalow is between the bungalow of MP and the bungalow of Dewas SDM Pradeep Soni. The Superintendent of Police SP’s bungalow is also located just 100 meters away from the Gaur’s house.

