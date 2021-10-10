Madhya Pradesh: Ganja worth Rs 42 lakh seized from 2 vehicles in Anuppur

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have seized more than 400 kg of ganja, a banned drug, worth around Rs 42 lakh from two vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, officials said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off about a consignment of the contraband arriving from Chhattisgarh, the police started a search and found a mini-truck abandoned on Saturday on a roadside under Jaithari police station limits, about 15 km from the district headquarters, On searching the vehicle, they found 400 kg of ganja, with a market value of Rs 40 lakh, hidden under coconuts being transported in the vehicle, a police release said.

Besides, a car was also intercepted under Anuppur's Kotwali police station limits on Saturday. The driver at that time fled with the car, but the vehicle was later found abandoned nearby and 43.3 kg of ganja worth Rs two lakh was seized from it, the release said.

The mini-truck and the car were impounded and search was underway for the drivers and owners of the two vehicles, the police said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:48 PM IST