Madhya Pradesh: Rich usurping schemes for poor: I-T dept help sought

BHOPAL: The energy department has decided to seek help from the Income-Tax Department to find out rich beneficiaries of schemes that are actually meant for poor consumers.

The Indira Grih Jyoti Scheme started by the Congress government is now proving to be a pain in the neck of the Shivraj government. Under this scheme, consumers pay Rs 100 for consumption of 100 units of electricity. Later, the limit was increased to consumption of 150 units.

This scheme had led to an enormous burden on the state exchequer. The government has to pay compensation to power companies in thousands of crores of rupees, which includes supply of electricity to farmers and such consumers at subsidised rates.