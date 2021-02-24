Madhya Pradesh: Consult netas before action over mass electricity theft: Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar

Bhopal: The energy minister has said that the power distribution companies should take the local netas into confidence before taking any action in cases of mass electricity theft. Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar gave these instructions during a review meeting of the Central and Western Region Power Distribution Companies.

Tomar said that the distribution companies should focus on realising more revenues and enhancing performance. It is important to recover the dues from the consumers. First, consumers with large amounts of pending bills should be given a warning and, then, action must be taken against them.

In cases where mass electricity theft is being reported, the power distribution companies should take the local netas into confidence and try to realise the pending bills. Plans for cutting off their electricity connections in case the bills remain unpaid should also be taken in consultation with the local leaders, Tomar said.

The energy minister instructed the company officials to use their discretion in purchasing for the department. “Purchasing should be done within the available budget under consideration,” the minister said.

Action should be taken against junior engineers responsible for installing group meters at relevant places. Tomar said that companies should avoid issuing average bills to consumers and issue actual bills. Meter readers, too, should be held responsible for taking readings within the prescribed time.