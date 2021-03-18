Bhopal: Man duped into paying Rs 64,000 for Rs 3,500 electricity bill

BHOPAL: A 68-year-old man, who wanted to pay his electricity bills online, was duped by unidentified men of over Rs 60,000. The retired banker, a resident of G-2 in Gulmohar had to pay only Rs 3505 but was duped into paying Rs 64,000.

According to Shahpura police, Jeevan Sahoo tried to pay the amount online but as the transaction declined, the complainant contacted customer care of Google Pay.

However, when he found the customer care number and followed instructions his account was debited for three times. The incident occurred in February this

When he realised the fraud, he lodged a complaint with the cyber police where an initial investigation was carried out and the case was transferred to Shahpura police.

The Shahpura police registered a case on Thursday. Police said the website through which he had accessed customer care number was a phishing website of Google pay and was similar in appearance.