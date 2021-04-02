Madhya Pradesh: Review meeting in April second week to decide on Board exams

BHOPAL: With more than 2,000 corona-positive cases being reported daily from across the state, it is highly likely that board examinations for Classes X and XII could be postponed. A review meeting with the chief minister is expected in the second week for a final decision.

Examinations for Classes IX and XI will be starting on April 13 and April 14, respectively. Examinations for Classes X and XII are scheduled from April 30 and May. The state government has announced the closure of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, till April 15.

A senior official of the school education department said that a review meeting to be chaired by the chief minister is expected to be held on April 12. A final decision related to holding of the examinations will be taken at that meeting.

The school education department, meanwhile, has prepared alternative plans for the examination. For the students of Classes IX and XI, an online, open-book pattern could be suggested. This had been done successfully earlier, as well.

The state government has been reluctant to give general promotions to students in such important examinations as the 10 and 12 Board and final-year examinations of universities. More than 33 lakh students have filled the form for the Classes X and XII Board exams.