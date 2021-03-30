Bhopal: Schools to remain closed till April 15 due to Covid surge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has extended closure of schools up to class 8 till April 15 in view of increasing cases of coronavirus. Earlier, the schools were closed till March 31.

The school education department took the decision after a review meeting held on Tuesday. Number of corona positive cases are on the surge across the state. The cases are constantly on the rise. As a result, school education department has decided to extend the closure of schools.

Instructions for students up to classes 9-12 will remain the same. They can go to schools for guidance classes to cover up board examination syllabus. Schools and students have to strictly follow the corona protocol.