Bhopal: Schools to remain closed till April 15 due to Covid surge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has extended closure of schools up to class 8 till April 15 in view of increasing cases of coronavirus. Earlier, the schools were closed till March 31.
The school education department took the decision after a review meeting held on Tuesday. Number of corona positive cases are on the surge across the state. The cases are constantly on the rise. As a result, school education department has decided to extend the closure of schools.
Instructions for students up to classes 9-12 will remain the same. They can go to schools for guidance classes to cover up board examination syllabus. Schools and students have to strictly follow the corona protocol.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)